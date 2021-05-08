Normalization is a process Arab nations will never embrace

TEHRAN- Seyyed Hadi Seyyed Afghahi, an expert in West Asia affairs tells the Tehran Times that there are many puppet Arab regimes which were created by the colonialism and part of what we see today as so-called “normalization” of relations between these Arab regimes and Israel, is derived from the origins of those regimes.

Afghahi also believes that “this is a normalization between the rulers because there are profound contradictions between the Islamic world and the existence of the Zionist regime” because in Egypt, for example, after 40 years of normal relations of the government with Israel, people never agreed to have normal ties with the Zionists.

“So, normalization is, in fact, a ruler-based process, not a widespread and national one. In Bahrain, we witness the resistance movement against normalization has been formed. Demonstrations are held regularly”, the expert notes.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: Today, more than 70 years after the Israeli occupation of Palestine, we still see that the Islamic world has not taken effective action to counter this occupation. What are the reasons for the divergence of the Islamic world against Israel?

A: From the beginning of 1948, armed uprisings took place inside occupied Palestine and by Egypt and Syria. But there were two all-out wars, one in 1967 led by the late Egyptian President Jamal Abdel Nasser and one in 1973 under Anwar Sadat, who signed the infamous Camp David Accords. Many countries attended these two all-out wars to help to demolish Israel, but unfortunately, various reasons emerged and prevented the overthrow of this usurper regime.

Inside some of the armed forces of these countries, especially Egypt, some people betrayed. Unfortunately, some reactionary Arab countries, especially the country in the southern part of the Persian Gulf and the Shah of Iran, also, directly and indirectly, supported the Zionist regime. After the Islamic Revolution, a new hope was created to inspire the Palestinian resistance, the Palestinian people, and the Palestinian cause. Fortunately, by order of Imam Khomeini, the Quds Resistance Force was founded and the command of Gen. Soleimani formed an axis called the Axis of Resistance. Therefore, there was a conflict before the Islamic Revolution; There was a war between the Arabs and Palestine, but unfortunately, both the division between the Palestinians themselves and the betrayal of some Arab leaders caused the Palestinian problem to continue.

Q: In recent years, we have seen that some Arab countries have bowed against Israel. What caused this proximity?

A: The most crucial factor is that many Arab puppet regimes were created by colonialism itself. Especially the sheikhdoms of the Persian Gulf, which unfortunately today we see in case of normalization of relations, how eagerly they rush towards establishing comprehensive ties with the Zionist regime.

The second problem is that within occupied Palestine itself, there is a deep fault between the two axes of the West Bank where the Palestinian authority led by Mahmoud Abbas is based and the Palestinian armed resistance and jihadist groups based in Gaza. For example, recently, it was announced that elections would be held after the closure of the Palestinian National Assembly for 15 years which made everyone satisfied. Meetings between various Palestinian groups were held in Cairo.

A national compromise was announced, but suddenly, unfortunately, Mr. Mahmoud Abbas postponed the election and then canceled it. This caused tension and disagreement between the jihadi groups and the Palestinian Authority. Thus, the colonial powers, the United States and its agents, and the Zionist regime itself, have penetrated the fabric of some of these systems to such extent that they do not want to help the Palestinian cause at all, let alone to get even close to the assistance that the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently providing. No state, not even some of the countries on the front lines, such as Syria, can support the Palestinian cause because they have internal problems. So, there are two main factors; one inside the Palestinians that should be united sooner, and the second factor, the Arab countries, unfortunately, are in their weakest state today. We see that, in fact, the Arab countries in the Arab League never had any severe help or effective action on the issue of Palestine.

Q: The normalization of the relations currently exists between some Arab rulers of the region and Israel. Still, at the level of public opinion and Muslim communities, this cooperation is not seen. How can the rulers of the Arab countries justify their public opinion? The people themselves do not accept the normalization, and it is something between the rulers of these countries. What is your opinion?



A: Egypt and Jordan signed a formal agreement before the UAE and Bahrain. Sudan and Maghreb recently began normalization. Egypt signed Camp David Accords. Jordan signed the Wadi Arabah treaty, but as you mentioned, this is a normalization between the rulers because there are profound contradictions between the Islamic world and the existence of the Zionist regime. Because after about 40 years, did the Egyptian people agree to normalize ties with the Zionist regime or Jordanian people to normalize relations? Never. Even during International Al-Quds Day, demonstrations against the Zionist regime are held in these capitals.

So, normalization is, in fact, a ruler-based process, not a widespread and national one. In Bahrain, we witness the resistance movement against normalization has been formed. Demonstrations are held regularly. Under a police regime, the UAE rulers hire some people to claim friendship, love, proximity and normalization with the Zionist regime, while many rulers are mercenaries and puppets of global arrogance. But the people of the Arab and Islamic world never accept the justifications of their rulers and reject their excuses.

Q: What do you see as the long-term impact of this normalization on public opinion and the people's relationship with their rulers? What will the consequences be for the region?

A: Arab and Islamic countries are divided into three categories. There are some in the axis of resistance, such as Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran, who are in every way opposed to normalization and resist against it. Some countries have remained silent in the face of normalization and have taken a neutral stance. Some of these countries may secretly show interest but are afraid of their nations, such as Algeria, Tunisia, and other countries. Some countries, because they are puppets of global arrogance, such as the sheikhdoms of the Persian Gulf, do not have the authority to decide. They must do whatever the United States tells them to do. For example, remember how did Trump deal with them. With an unprecedent tone, he called them “milking cows”. They did not say a word and were forced to remain silent. The colonial powers impose any military contracts on these puppet countries, and the rulers of these countries have no choice but to sign these agreements. So, is it really surprising to see these countries sign another piece of paper under the command of U.S. and normalize ties with Israel? Therefore, despite the Arab countries are not united in their position regarding the normalization, fortunately, the people of the Arab and Islamic world have not and will not accept this normalization in any way.