Conference held on international law aspects of Fakhrizadeh assassination

TEHRAN — The first session of the “Conference on International Law and Armed Conflict in the Region” was hosted by the University of Qom on December 9 to discuss the international law aspects of the assassination of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

University professors Mostafa Faza’eli, Ahmad Momeni-Rad and Tavakol Habibzadeh addressed the session, which was attended by 40 people from different universities.

Fazaeli told the audience that “if the assassination can be attributed to the Israeli regime and we believe that there’s a conflict between the two sides, some law experts believe that it can be an example of a breach of humanitarian law.”

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym as SPND), was assassinated in the city of Absard, Tehran Province’s Damavand County, on November 27.

Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination and vowed to exact vengeance on the Zionist regime and its minions for the act.

Fakhrizadeh’s martyrdom came two years after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during an erroneous presentation about Iran's nuclear activities, warned the world to “remember that name.”

“In general, the legal nature of the action taken is a crime and will cause the perpetrators to be held accountable, whether in charge or accomplice in the incident,” Faza’eli stated.

“If this incident is attributable to any state, it can be prosecuted as state terrorism,” he added.

Momeni-Rad investigated the responsibility of the countries that host anti-Islamic Republic groups, assuming that the perpetrators of the assassination were members of the anti-Islamic Republic groups residing in the West.

“Given the claims of these groups or individuals and the reasons for their asylum claims, which are often political issues, a question arises as to whether, in accordance with international asylum law and international law and human rights law regarding political asylum, the granting of asylum to security criminals makes those governments responsible,” he inquired.

Momeni-Rad pointed to the Mojahedin-e Khalq, an exiled Iranian terrorist group better known as the MEK, as an example of how Western countries give asylum to anti-Iran terrorist groups.

“Another issue that needs to be addressed in international law is the immunity that some governments, led by the Israeli regime, have gained for their illegitimate actions,” he said.

The university professor added that the regime in Tel Aviv has not retreated from any of its actions in spite of numerous resolutions by the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly and even the Human Rights Council.

Habibzadeh, for his part, said the assassination of Fakhrizadeh cannot be categorized neither as a crime against humanity, nor a targeted killing, because the targeted killing is aimed at military forces.

“Therefore, this murder should be categorized as terrorism,” he stressed.

He also said that in response to the terrorist attack, the military option is not on the table because it is a terrorist measure.

“It is better to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators instead of resorting to military action, and if the actions take place in the form of a group, that group can be targeted,” he explained.

Habibzadeh further said that military personnel can be targeted only in time of war and not in time of peace.

“So, Dr. Fakhrizadeh’s military status is not a reason to make him a legitimate military target,” he explained.

