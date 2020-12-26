Funeral for seven unknown martyrs 

The bodies of seven unknown martyrs were laid to rest in five areas in the city of Kerman. The soldiers, aged 16-25, had been martyred in the Muharram, Karbala, and Valfajr 8 operations during Saddam Hussein’s imposed war against Iran in the 1980s.Tehran Times / Mehdi Bakhshi

The funeral ceremony took place from Kerman Airport to Martyrs Square to then Kerman Martyrs Cemetery. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the funeral was held with the observation of health protocols.

