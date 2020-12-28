Production rises over 20% in 330 companies with high value-added products

TEHRAN- The deputy industry, mining and trade minister announced that with the supply of raw materials for production units following the new announcements of the government's Economic Headquarters, production has grown over 20 percent in 330 units with high value-added products.

Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki, who is the deputy minister for the industrial affairs, said the new announcements of the government's Economic Headquarters have reduced the problems of production units for the supply of raw materials, and these units achieved good results as they can supply raw materials through imports in exchange for exports.

Supporting production units is a major policy of Iranian government in this Iranian calendar year (begins on March 20), which is named the year of “Surge in Production”.

The acting head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has recently announced that 1,170 idle industrial units have been revived in the country during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20).

Asghar Mosaheb said that reviving the mentioned units has created jobs for 19,446 persons.

According to the official, there are over 46,000 small and medium-sized industrial units in Iran’s industrial parks and zones, of them about 9,200 units are inactive.

Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry was initially planning to revive 1,500 idle units in the current year, but then it revised its programs to revive 2,000 units.

Bringing the mentioned 1,170 units back to the production cycle, the plan for reviving such units in the present year has been completed by 78 percent.

MA/MA