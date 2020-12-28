Dey 9 epic and a great insight for a great nation

TEHRAN- On December 30, 2009, millions of people took to the streets in Tehran and several other major cities to condemn the unrest, which erupted following the 2009 presidential poll.

Protesters also sought to vent their anger at the incidents that had taken place days earlier in Tehran, where a group of demonstrators offended the sanctities on the day of Ashura, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S).

The unrest was orchestrated by two of the presidential candidates who had lost the election. They claimed vote-rigging.

On December 30, 2009, millions of Iranians rallied in the capital Tehran and other cities to end the illegitimate, in some cases violent demonstrations which had been going on for months following presidential elections earlier that year.

Iranians used to commemorate it every year, but this year, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the ceremony will be held limitedly by observing health protocols.

Although the ceremony is scheduled to be held limitedly this time, Iranians will never forget the epic, and December 30 (Dy 9 in Persian calendar year falling on 29 December) will be a beacon and a model of insight for freedom-loving people.