Existing vaccines are effective against mutated coronavirus: Iranian expert

TEHRAN – The COVID-19 vaccines, which have been so far produced in the world are also effective on the mutated virus, so people who receive the vaccines will be protected against the new virus strain, Massoud Mardani, a member of the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, has said.

What raised concerns about the newly-produced vaccine was the ineffectiveness against the mutated virus, which fortunately studies show, the mutation of the virus and the chromosomal alteration are not enough to change its general nature, he explained.

According to Mardani, it is possible to detect the new coronavirus in Iran. All British and European passengers are tested at the airport for a quick and PCR test, while so far no case has been confirmed in the country, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

All those who have traveled to foreign countries, including those who have gone abroad for the Christmas holidays and are returning to Iran, must remain in quarantine for at least two weeks, and if they have any symptoms, they must immediately be tested, he stated.

On December 18, England announced a new strain of coronavirus that is fast spreading in London and southeast England and set new coronavirus restrictions to combat an alarming surge in infections linked to the new strain.

The new variant “may be up to 70 percent more transmissible.”

Many countries have temporarily banned flights from the UK after the new outbreak, including Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Turkey, and so on.

Given the new situation concerning the infections to the coronavirus in the UK, Iran announced a two-week suspension of the flights to prevent the transmission of the disease; and now all passengers entering Iran from England should undergo diagnostic tests.

FB/MG

