Amiri Khorasani elected head of Iran Rural Sport & Local Games Federation

TEHRAN – Mohammad Taghi Amiri Khorasani has been elected as head of Iran Rural Sport & Local Games Federation on Wednesday.

In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Amiri Khorasani was elected for a four-year term till 2024. He was elected as head of the federation with 29 votes out of 41 votes.

Hadi Chegini finished in second place with 11 votes. There was one invalid vote.

Amiri Khorasani replaced Gholamreza Jafari who was forced to withdraw from his post due to a law barring the employment of retirees in government, state or public institutions which use state funds or facilities.