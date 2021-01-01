International athletic events to be held at Emam Reza Stadium

TEHRAN - Athletic Federation of Islamic Republic of Iran (AAFIRI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Astan-e Quds Razavi on Thursday in order to develop the athletics in the country.

The MoU was inked at the ceremony attended by head of the athletic federation Hashem Siami, AlirezaTajfirouz, general manager of Astan-e Quds Razavi’s sports section, and some of the federation’s board of directors in Mashhad’s Emam Reza Stadium.

The stadium, which was previously introduced as a training base in Islamic countries, will establish a talent identification and training center called the Advanced Athletics Academy, with the aim of finding the young talents who has potential to win medal in athletics, especially in deprived areas, according to the MoU.

Dahlan Jumaan al-Hamad, President of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA), had said Siami in early December he would visit the well-equipped stadium soon to inspect the stadium for hosting the tournaments.

The Emam Reza Stadium will enable Iran to host the international events in Mashhad.

The national athletics championships will be held at the stadium next year. The purpose of this competition is to encourage the young athletes to promote spiritual and physical health.