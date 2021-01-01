Artist Habibollah Sadeqi to remember Qassem Soleimani in painting project

TEHRAN – Iranian artist Habibollah Sadeqi plans to commemorate Commander Qassem Soleimani during his martyrdom anniversary during a painting project, which will commence on Tuesday.

The project entitled “A Requiem for the Manifestation of Simorgh” will start with a workshop at the Khial Gallery of the Saba Art and Cultural Institute.

“I am determined to narrate the concepts derived from the resistance, bravery and martyrdom of this great man,” Sadeqi said in a press release on Friday.

“The duty of art and those who pay due attention to idealistic art is to narrate the thoughts of this great martyr,” he added.

During this project, Sadeqi plans to create four paintings, each one measuring 2.5x2 meters.

“On the first day, Tuesday, I will begin my work by listening to the Quran recitation and the messages of Imam Khomeini about the great martyrs as well as the speeches of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, about Martyr Soleimani, and will continue with the voice of the commander,” the artist said.

“On the second day, I will begin with several sketches and will continue for five days,” he explained.

“Considering the role and the special status of the commander, one of the words that can narrate part of the martyr’s character would be the word ‘simorgh’. Simorgh is rooted in Iranian mythology. The manifestation of a martyr is his soul, which he gives in the way of God,” he said.

The workshop has been organized by the institute in collaboration with the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran and the Iranian Academy of Arts.

After his assassination, numerous cultural events have been organized about Commander Soleimani.

The Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art organized an art exhibit in which a selection of paintings and calligraphy works created by 60 Iranian artists during a two-day workshop at the Farshchian University of Iranian-Islamic Arts went on view under the title of “Tall Cypress of the Islamic Revolution” in February.

The Revayat Cultural Foundation organized a photo contest on the funeral of the martyr in the virtual exhibition named “My Commander” in September.

The photo contest was held in several categories including single photo, series, cellphones and young adults.

Photo: A poster for the workshop “A requiem for the Manifestation of Simorgh”.

