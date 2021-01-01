Martyrdom spirit of General Soleimani proof of ‘ultimate sacrifice’: Iran’s nuclear body

TEHRAN – Iran’s top nuclear organization has called Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani an “exalted martyr” whose martyrdom was indicative of human freedom and sacrifices.

“These days, the memory of General Soleimani martyrdom has filled our hearts with grief and doubled sorrow,” the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in a tweet on Thursday.

The AEOI added, “The martyrdom spirit of that exalted martyr is a firm proof of human freedom, and ultimate sacrifice.”

This week marks the first anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani in an American drone strike near Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who accompanied Soleimani upon his arrival in Baghdad, was also assassinated in the strike.

With the assassination anniversary just a few days away, tensions between Tehran and Washington have soared in recent days. The U.S. has sent a submarine to the Persian Gulf and Israel is reportedly following suit.

Iran has warned the U.S. against any aggression.

“Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war. Iran doesn't seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Thursday.

SM/PA