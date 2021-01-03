Iran’s Esmaeilpour announces retirement from wrestling

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Masoud Esmaeilpour Jouybari announced retirement form the sport on Sunday.

The 32-year-old wrestler was sidelined due to an injury two years ago and decided to announce his retirement from the sport.

Esmaeilpour won Asian championship three times in 2010 (New Delhi), 2014 (Astana) and 2015 (Doha).

He also claimed a silver medal at the 2014 World Championships (Tashkent) and a bronze medal at the 2013 World Championship (Budapest).

The lightweight freestyler also seized a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Esmaeilpour represented Iran at the Wrestling Men's freestyle 60 kg event at the 2012 Summer Olympics.