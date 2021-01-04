Grow your business with Google Ads

Get in front of customers when they’re searching for businesses like yours on Google Search and Maps. Only pay for results, like clicks to your website or calls to your business.

Google Ads is Alphabet Inc's main source of revenue, contributing US$134.8 billion in 2019

What is Google Ads? Google Ads, AKA Google AdWords(تبلیغات گوگل) , is Google's advertising system in which advertisers bid on certain keywords in order for their clickable ads to appear in Google's search results. Since advertisers have to pay for these clicks, this is how Google makes money from search. This infographic will help you understand how Google Ads works, detailing the Google Ads auction, bidding process and explaining important factors like Quality Score and cost-per-click. If you're asking "How does AdWords Work?" this page is for you.

Does Google AdWords work? Depending on the competitiveness of the keywords you're bidding for and the relevancy of that keyword to real conversions for your company, AdWords may or may not work for your business. For the most part, we've found that Google AdWords is extremely effective for many kinds of businesses, as long as they don't waste their money on the wrong keywords, or write weak, low CTR ads.

Until recently, many advertisers viewed Google Ads and Facebook Ads in an adversarial way. The two companies’ long-standing rivalry, often dramatized by technology media outlets, was taken as irrefutable evidence that the two platforms were in direct competition with one another, and that it was necessary for businesses of all sizes to make a difficult decision about which platform was right for their needs; a false dichotomy that remains confusing and misleading to those new to online advertising.