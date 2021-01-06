U.S committed suicide for fear of death

TEHRAN – The day when Iran showered the U.S. military base in western Iraq may be regarded as the first military attack against the U.S. since World War II but Iran had been enjoying this capability at other levels.

Iran’s public diplomacy over the past 42 years since the Islamic Revolution has always been a serious challenge to American politicians. The issue of Iran is at the top of the U.S. planning and budget list. However, over the past four decades, the United States' core interests, whether direct financial interests or significant credit interests, have been challenged by the political and military strength of the Islamic Republic.

The resistance of the holy Islamic system against the oppression of international Zionism and its refusal to recognize the occupying regime in Jerusalem and confronting its efforts to create small powerless and subjugated countries is one of the most important challenges for the U.S.-led world, which, according to various overt and covert information, is the most serious American issue with Iran. On the other hand, the increasing development of Iran's regional and supra-regional power and influence over the past decade means a decrease in U.S. influence and determining power in the new hegemony.

The fact that Iran, with its self-interested leadership, could persuade a power like Russia in the Syrian crisis and determine the playing field with an active role, is something that could be defined at the level of the balance of power in the Allied and Axis Powers era. Iran has reached the point of active actor from the stage of puppetry in the Pahlavi period. In December 1943, the Allied leaders (Stalin, Churchill and Roosevelt) came to Tehran without informing the treacherous Shah of Iran and held a conference in Tehran with the aim of managing the war. At that time, Iran only had the role of hosting and providing services for the guests to come, eat, decide and leave. But today, strong Iran can play a role in whether or not the head of a government stays, and if Iran's decision was to keep that government, that government stays. The role of General Soleimani in the guise of a diplomatic genius is considered as the irreplaceable capacity and capital of the Islamic Republic.

Also, Iran's active role in the Iraq issue since the 2003 crisis has proved another part of Iran's deterrent power in world governance.

The futility of the trillions of dollars spent by the United States in occupying Iraq, as well as the billions of dollars spent by the region's oil regimes on the confrontation with Iran, resulted in increased Iranian bargaining power and influence in various sectors. This is something that cannot be understood and defended in the enemy's calculation system. The massive Iranian active role in the region centered on General Soleimani that left the Americans with no choice but to remove him. Soleimani's assassination amounted to dying for fear of death, something that the Americans were forced to do. The Americans eliminated an enemy that they did not comprehensively assess all sides of his elimination. Of course, they did not need such an assessment according to the Western problem-solving system. In their view, the continuation of Iran's activities centered on Qassem Soleimani meant the weakening and permanent removal of the United States from the region. The certainty of this estimate was enough to make Trump accept responsibility for this dangerous act. In fact, the U.S. committed suicide for fear of death.

With Trump assuming office, the U.S. started to make a fuss in the international arena. Trump confronted all in such a way that he was regarded as a permanent nightmare for all nations of the world. He did not hide his cowboy nature at all. He had no reason to express friendship with Iran on the outside and enmity on the inside. He showed himself to be a real enemy. General Soleimani was a symbol of victory for Iran and the whole region by destroying ISIS and uniting the resistance front in the region. The U.S. thought that with this assassination, along with the economic problems and media warfare of the fifth column forces inside the country, it could bring Iran to the negotiating table and cause ideological skepticism and organizational collapse among the Resistance forces throughout the region. Therefore, despite experiencing military defeats such as the downing of its highly advanced spy drone Global Hawk, it declared war on us by assassinating the Iranian general.

What the Americans and the Zionists had forgotten was the change in the situation in Iran in the 2010s compared to the 1980s. Despite all the incompetence in some forms of running the country, Iran was not involved in a serious war. At the same time, the General’s influence and popularity among the Iranians were greater than the Americans imagined. People were not afraid of war with the United States; rather, they demanded it. The historical experience of the people had taught them that if they did not strike against the enemy, they would suffer more. The JCPOA's experience also dashed hopes for international commitments or international support for the Iranian people. Therefore, people first trended the hashtags of revenge on social networks, and then, with the passionate funeral of General Soleimani, they clarified their position with their government and the United States. Together with the Leader, they demanded severe revenge, though various social networks such as Instagram deleted posts related to severe revenge, and on the anniversary of the martyrdom, the symbol of resistance, it is still deleting content related to Martyr Soleimani, and all Western media outlets tried to silence the wave of protests. Even some internal figures accompanied them by taking ambiguous positions.

But a few days later, the IRGC severely slapped the U.S. in the face in Ain al-Assad. The United States has viewed itself as the undisputed superpower of the world since World War II. It had never faced retaliatory actions in response to its sporadic attacks. Portraying Democrats as benign and Republicans as malign, the American media usually tried to keep the other side hoping for the Democrats' softness and to dissuade them from taking revenge. But the Iranians have repeatedly proven that they can break American hegemony.

The attack on Ain al-Assad crushed the Trump giant. The idiotic American ransom-demanding monster, which portrays itself as illogical, was no longer scary to the world. The Ain al-Assad attack thwarted some of America's arrogant plans around the world. People around the world believed that America could be hit. Images of Trump panicked and the American media desperately trying to downplay how Ain al-Assad was destructed, and the bizarre claim that U.S. troops were not harmed were repeated many times. When Trump announced the slight concussion of American soldiers, it was proved to the most skeptical American people that not only the American dream but also even news democracy was dead. That is why Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah predicted that Trump would lose the U.S. election by confirming the attack on Martyr Soleimani. And this is what happened in practice.

The attack on Ain al-Assad targeted two major U.S. wings: A military wing whose function is clear. But the other wing was the U.S. media wing, which failed in the Ain al-Assad issue. The American media, which considers itself the fourth pillar of democracy, did not conduct an effective research to determine the extent of the damage to Ain al-Assad and the number of wounded and killed. They have always claimed that if the government deviates from the path of democracy, they will right it. So where were they in Ain al-Assad?! Or where are they?! Only limited partisan reactions came from the Democratic media, which stopped at the level of grumbling about Trump. None of these media outlets mentioned that General Soleimani had been on the American assassination list since Obama's presidency and Vice President Joe Biden. If Obama could, he would have martyred the General sooner than Trump. The American people and the world saw with their own eyes that there was no news of a group of avengers with highly advanced tools. No one could prevent a severe slap in the face from Iran. Our neglect of paying proper attention to the various dimensions of the attack on Ain al-Assad will cause the U.S. media system to distort and downplay the whole story. And ultimately will encourage it to, with the help of Hollywood, make a thing such as Argo which whitewashes the U.S. disgrace of having its spy den taken over and celebrates the escape of three people as an achievement. Before this important attack can be ignored, the Iranian media and artistic system must do the right thing.