TEHRAN – Iranian police have recently busted a gang of antique dealers in southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

Five ancient objects, estimated to date from the pre-Islamic times, were recovered during the police operation, the provincial tourism chief, Heshmatollah Baqeri, announced on Thursday.

A handheld oil lamp, armband with stone ornaments, and a sugar bowl were amongst objects confiscated, the official said.

The Iranian authorities also confiscated four members of the gang who were later handed over to the judiciary for further investigation and trial, he added.

The Muslim conquest of Persia, also known as the Arab conquest of Iran, led to the fall of the Sasanian Empire of Iran (Persia) in ca. 651. Within the next two centuries, the Iranian civilization was revived with a cultural amalgam that combined pre-Islamic heritage, arts, thoughts, and attitudes with ones initiated after the conquest.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

AFM/