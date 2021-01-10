Local police have seized over 1 ton of opium in southeastern province 

TEHRAN – The police in southeastern province of Sistan-Balouchestan have confiscated over 1 ton of narcotics, the local police commander has said.

"1,011 kilograms of narcotics were confiscated and nine smugglers were captured in an armed clash in two operations," Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said, according to the Fars news agency.

He said the police forces of Iranshahr and Bampour counties succeeded to dismantle drug-trafficking bands who were planning to transfer two large hauls of illicit drugs to central Iran.

"Five smugglers have been arrested during this operation,” the police commander said, adding, “The police seized 375 kg of opium in addition to some weapons and ammunition."

Taheri went on to say that in another operation in Iranshahr county, the police arrested four smugglers and seized 636 kg of opium and some weapons from them.

The Iranian anti-narcotics police have always staged periodic operations against drug traffickers and dealers, but the latest reports - which among others indicate an improved and systematic dissemination of information - reveal that the world's most dedicated anti-narcotic force (as UN drug-campaign assessments put it) has embarked on a long-term countrywide plan to crack down on the drug trade since several years ago.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian police forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs produced in Afghanistan.

The Iranian police officials maintain that drug production in Afghanistan has undergone a 40-fold increase since the U.S.-led invasion of the country in 2001.

Afghan and Western officials blame Washington and NATO for the surge, saying the allies have "overlooked" the drug problem since invading the country 19 years ago.

AJ/PA