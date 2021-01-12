Gilan province expects to meet rural employment goals by fostering tribe tourism

TEHRAN – Gilan authorities expect to maximize sustainable employment of rural households by the means of expanding tribe tourism across the northern Iranian province.

In this regard, a committee of experts has been formed to formulate effective factors in the sustainable employment of the rural population under an accelerated development of infrastructures linked with nomadic tourism.

Issues related to various aspects of nomadic tourism, and associated strategies to improve and re-organize the process of attracting tourists, were amongst subjects discussed during the first meeting of the committee held on Monday.

The formulation of diverse and multilingual travel packages of tribe tourism was also discussed in the meeting, which was chaired by Mahmoud Qasemi, the governor of Rezvanshahr, CHTN reported.

Creating coordination and synergy between the relevant agencies to facilitate matters was another issue accentuated at the meeting by Hamid Azarpour, the deputy provincial tourism chief.

“Cultural events and the introduction of new tourism destinations will help promote the province in various arenas, including attracting tourists and sustainable employment of rural households,” Azarpour added.

In 2019, Gilan was selected as the first province to start the country’s comprehensive tourism plan, which is being developed under the auspices of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The comprehensive plan is aimed to serve as a roadmap to guide tourists from all over the globe to achieve a sustainable and competitive tourism market.

Bounded by the Caspian Sea and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the north, Gilan, in the far past, was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenid, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE.

Over the past couple of years, tribe tourism has gained a lot of support and attention in the country by both the government and the private sector, as well as sightseers and local communities. Many tour operators believe that tribal regions could be deemed as the legacy of human authenticity in its novel cultural and human aspects. In Iranian culture, literature, and public opinion, nomads have always been a proud part of the nation.

Iranian nomads surprise visitors with the dignity in their rough and overworked hands and integrity in their compassionate eyes at first sight. Migration is a way of life for nomads because herding cattle is their main source of income. In spring they with all their belongings head for the cooler pastures usually in mountain hillsides where the grass is abundant for their flocks of sheep and goats. And in autumn they return to previous tropic plains as their well-fed livestock getting stronger to bear the winter.

Accompanying nomads during their migration, even for a day or two, maybe a lifetime experience. As a traveler, one has the chance to visit, live, eat, and sleep in a nomadic camp with a real nomad family. Colorful dresses, vast black tents, colored-eyed children with rosy cheeks, modest lifestyle, scenic landscape, and local dishes are probably among the delights of such visits.

Language, music, indigenous cuisine, clothing, songs, anecdotes, crafts, live performances, and local rituals such as celebrations and wedding ceremonies have always spurred many to experience life among the tribes.

AFM/