All participants should focus on resolving JCPOA problems, Russia says

TEHRAN - A senior Russian diplomat has called on all parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to focus on resolving the deal’s problems instead of creating new ones.

The diplomat, Mikhail Ulyanov, pointed to the disagreement between Iran and the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“For a long time E-3, on the one hand, and Iran, on the other, refer to Dispute Resolution Mechanism. It is counterproductive,” tweeted Ulaynov, who is Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.

The Russian diplomat noted that all stakeholders of the JCPOA should work to settle differences over the deal.

“All of us are in one boat. We should focus on how to settle the existing problems and should not create new ones. This applies to all JCPOA participants,” Ulaynov continued.

The tweet came after Iran and the E3 exchanged accusations over violating the terms of the JCPOA.

Iran has said that the E3 did not uphold its obligations under the nuclear deal and that they are complicit in violating the JCPOA alongside the U.S.

“We have a big problem with some European countries which is that some European countries, as signatories and participants to the JCPOA, had definite obligations. Unfortunately, not only did they fail to fulfill their obligations, but they were America’s partners in violating the JCPOA,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday.

On the same day, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell issued a declaration on the JCPOA on behalf of the EU accusing Iran of taking steps that are inconsistent with the terms of the JCPOA, an accusation Iran firmly denied. Iran has said that its nuclear measures are being adopted in accordance with the terms of the deal.

