Asian Junior Handball Championship relocated to Bahrain

TEHRAN – The 17th Asian Men's Junior Handball Championship has been moved to Bahrain from Iran due to coronavirus fears.

The competition was originally scheduled to be held in Shiraz from March 20 to 29 but the Asian Handball Federation (AHF) has changed the host.

Islamic Republic of Iran Handball Federation (IRIHF) President Alireza Pakdel had already said the AHF would not change the host but coronavirus pandemic has complicated the situation in Iran.

“We did our best to keep the hosting rights of the tournament but many Asian countries have shown reluctance to travel to Shiraz,” Pakdel said.

“We were completely ready to host the event but it was not in our hands,” he added.

The top four teams from the tournament will qualify for the Junior World Championship which is scheduled to be held from June 22 to July 21 in Hungarian capital Budapest.

Iran has recorded more than 1.3 million coronavirus cases, resulting in over 56,000 deaths, but the situation has reportedly improved in the Middle East nation.