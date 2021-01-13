Foreign Ministry: U.S. allegation of Iran’s link with al-Qaeda sign of desperation

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson has dismissed the false accusations of Iranian ties with al-Qaeda by the outgoing U.S. secretary of state as a sign of Washington's frustration and the failure of its policy of “maximum pressure” on Tehran.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, in a statement on Tuesday, dismissed Mike Pompeo's allegation as a rehash of old accusations.

According to the New York Times, Pompeo claimed on Tuesday that al Qaeda’s new base of operations is in Iran. According to the Times, Pompeo failed to offer intelligence for his claim.

“They are partners in terrorism, partners in hate,” Pompeo told an audience at the National Press Club in Washington, where he did not take questions from journalists afterward.

Some current and former U.S. officials said there was no intelligence to suggest that Iran was any kind of active headquarters for al-Qaeda.

"Repeating accusations and showing fabricated documents under the name of revealing confidential information by Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state, in the one week left until the rebellious rule of the Trump regime ends, shows their desperation and the failure of the maximum pressure policy against Iran," he said, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

Khatibzadeh added, "Resorting to such ploys and threadbare and baseless claims can, by no means, help the terrorist U.S. regime correct its path, which is full of mistakes, and restore the unjustifiable reputation of the officials of this regime".

"Earlier, Pompeo had, once again, during the time he was the head of the CIA, and in exchange for petrodollars, sought to establish a fabricated link between Iran and al-Qaeda in order to use blackmail and false propaganda to shift responsibility and pressure from U.S. allies, which were the accused in the case of al-Qaeda and support for the September 11 disaster," he added.

"However, until the end of the tenure of the Trump administration, he failed to make the U.S. and the world’s public opinion believe the story he had made up,” the spokesman said.

He stressed that Iranian officials have given the proper response to such blame games and Hollywood-style scenarios through all these years.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, which itself has been a victim of the U.S. state terrorism and the groups it supports, has a brilliant and defensible track record in fighting al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorism and believes this page of the show staged by the radical camp in the U.S. will not contribute to their thirst for, and addiction to sanctions or acts to trigger tensions," the spokesperson stated.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, responded to allegations by Pompeo, saying he is “pathetically ending his disastrous career with more warmongering lies.”

AJ/PA

