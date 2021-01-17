Tehran, Dakar hold webinar on boosting trade

TEHRAN - Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) held a webinar on the expansion of trade with Senegal in collaboration with the Dakar Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture.

In the webinar which was attended by the officials and representatives of the two countries’ private sectors, including the heads of the two chambers, the two sides discussed ways for the expansion of trade ties, the TCCIMA portal reported on Friday.

The officials stressed the need to increase awareness of the capacities and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking in the online event, the TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari expressed dissatisfaction with the level of trade between the two countries considering their great capacities and said: “the trade between Iran and Senegal in the previous [Iranian calendar] year (ended on March 19, 2020) was only $1.8 million.”

Noting that Senegal's annual trade value is estimated at $12.3 billion, Khansari said: "Senegal's most important export items include foodstuff and agricultural products such as fish, seafood, cotton, peanuts, mangoes, as well as petrochemicals, gold phosphates, and cement."

Due to the geographical location of Senegal and the port of Dakar as a naval base, this country and the city of Dakar can become a gateway for Iran's exports to West and Central Africa, the official stressed.

Khansari also invited the head of the Dakar Chamber to visit Iran in the near future.

Elsewhere in the webinar, Hesamedin Hallaj, TCCIMA deputy head for international affairs noted that holding such events is the first step for the expansion of economic relations between the two countries.

“We will try to hold similar programs and webinars in the future so that the two sides become more familiar with each other's capacities and potentials”, he said.

The head of the Dakar Chamber for his part expressed his country’s readiness for expansion of cooperation with the Iranian private sector.

EF/MA

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (c)