Tehran short film festival to review Pier Paolo Pasolini movies

TEHRAN – The 37th edition of the Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) plans to review short movies by Italian filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini.

The review will be performed during an online session, which will stream on Sunday at 9 pm through www.hashure.com with the username “@iycs.ir”.

Iranian translator Sanam Naderi, who is the translator of Italian writer Roberto Moliterni’s book “Making a Short” (“Fare un corto”), and Italian critic Stefano Casi will review Pasolini’s movies during the session.

Some of Pasolini’s very best work was done in his rarely screened shorts, among which are “La Ricotta”, a satire about a big-budget film in progress depicting the Crucifixion, with Orson Welles as the director, and “What Are the Clouds?”, the offstage meditations of marionettes who are performing Othello.

His credits also include “Notes for a Film about India”, “The Earth Seen from the Moon” and “The Paper Flower Sequence”.

The 37th edition of the Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) will open on Wednesday.

Photo: A poster for a review of Italian filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini’s short movies at the 37th Tehran International Short Film Festival.

