Esteghlal coach Fekri unhappy with referee’s decisions

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team head coach Mahmoud Fekri says that the referee’s decisions have gone against them.

Iran Professional League (IPL) leaders Esteghlal lost to Saipa 1-0 on Saturday.

Hossein Maleki found the back of the net with a powerful strike four minutes into the second half.

“First of all, I want to congratulate the win to Saipa but we could have won the match. Our players missed their chances,” Fekri said.

“I think the referee’s decisions went against us in this match. Some people are unhappy to see Esteghlal on top of the table,” he added.

Esteghlal lead the table with 22 points, followed by Sanat Naft with 21 points and one game in hands.