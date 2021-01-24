Two suicide bombings in Baghdad market kill at least 32, wound over 100
January 24, 2021 - 10:59
Two bombers blew themselves up among a crowd of shoppers at a market in central Baghdad on Thursday. The attack killed at least 32 people, wounded an additional 110 people, and left some others in serious condition. The ISIS terrorist group said it was behind the double suicide bombing. An Iraqi security expert blamed Baghdad’s attacks on Saudi Arabia, which has spent billions of dollars so far to make Iraq insecure.
Leave a Comment