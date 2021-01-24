Army officials brief media on drills

Army officials including Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the commander-in-chief of the Army, and Ground Force Commander Kiomars Heidari held a press conference on Saturday, briefing reporters about the details of the military exercise that the Ground Force held along the Makran coasts. The press briefing was held at the site of the drill codenamed Eghtedar 99 (Authority 99). The Ground Force tested new indigenous electro-optic system in real combat conditions against mock enemy targets during the war game.



