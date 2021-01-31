Iranian Army says Islamic Revolution has inspired freedom-seeking nations

TEHRAN - The Army says the 1979 Islamic Revolution has inspired the justice-seeking and freedom-seeking nations around the world, the Army said in a statement released on Saturday, Fars reported.

“The victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran changed the equations of great powers and disrupted the structure formed on the basis of a bipolar order, challenging the atheistic ideas of liberal democracy and communism by presenting religious democracy. Undoubtedly, the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran shattered the equations of foreign powers in the sensitive region of West Asia and cut off the illegitimate hand of the West from Iran,” the Army said as Iran is marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

It highlighted the ability of Islamic Republic of Iran “to strengthen its influential and decisive position in regional and trans-regional developments more than ever, and has been a source of inspiration for the justice-seeking and freedom-seeking moves by the oppressed nations in the world.”

“The Iranian Army which has played an undisputed role in the victory, consolidation and strengthening of the foundations of the Islamic establishment, has gone through a promising path of flourishing over the past four decades despite all sanctions and threats,” the statement emphasized.

The Army also assured the Iranians that it permanently supports the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

On February 11, 1979, Iranian people earned victory under the leadership of Imam Khomeini by ousting the U.S.-backed Pahlavi regime.

