Domestic company inks $33m deal with PMO to build 5 vessels

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has signed a deal worth 1.408 trillion rials (about $33.5 million) with a domestic company called SADRA Iran Marine Industrial Company (SIMIC), based on which SIMIC will build five small-scale vessels for PMO.

The deal was signed in a ceremony attended by senior officials from the country’s maritime and transportation sectors including Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami.

As reported by IRNA, the mentioned vessels are going to be used in the country’s northern waters as coast guards and guides.

Also in the ceremony, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the Ports and Maritime Organization and Iran University of Science and Technology for cooperation in maritime research projects.

Based on the mentioned MOU, which was signed by PMO Head Mohammad Rastad and President of Iran University of Science and Technology Jabbar-Ali Zakeri, the two sides will cooperate in conducting research in the fields of marine and port sciences and removing barriers and problems in the production of port equipment.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Rastad noted that Iran has no shortage in the knowledge for the construction of various types of vessels, saying: "By the end of this [Iranian calendar] year (March 20), domestic manufacturers will hand over a total of 26 vessels to the Ports and Maritime Organization."

The official noted that another 34 vessels are also going to be constructed and handed over to PMO by the end of the Iranian calendar year 1400 (March 20, 2022).

According to Rastad, in addition to the deal which was signed for the mentioned five vessels, five more vessels are also under construction in Shahid Mahalati Yard in Bushehr Province to be used in the southern portal areas.

"Given that maritime transport is an important factor in international trade, so conducting research and having foresight in this area is of utmost importance," he stressed.

EF/MA