Exhibition of woodworks underway at Tehran center 

TEHRAN – The 12th edition of the Woodwork Exhibition is currently underway at Tehran’s Niavaran Culture Center.

A large collection of wood artworks in the forms of intarsia, marquetry, wood turning, lattice work, inlay and bas-reliefs, all created by Iranian artists, are on view at the exhibition.

The Research Institute of the Cultural Heritage and Tourism (RICHT) is the main organizer of the showcase, which will run until February 5.

MMS/YAW

