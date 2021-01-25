Inflation rate increases 8.1% in rural regions

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has announced that the inflation rate has risen 8.1 percent in the country’s rural areas in the tenth Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 21, 2020-January 19, 2021).

The SCI put the inflation rate at 49.8 percent in the rural regions in the tenth month.

According to the SCI, the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on January 19, which marks the end of the tenth month, stood at 32.2 percent, rising 1.7 percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the ninth month.

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in a statement last April had announced that the annual inflation rate for the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20) is set to be 22 percent.

The statement published on the website of the CBI read, “Given the adopted policies and taken measures and also taking the country’s macro-economic factors into account, the CBI believes that based on the realistic scenarios, the inflation rate in the current year will continue its downward trend.”

Last year, CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had said, “Our goal is curbing inflation rate and no estimation shows an inflation rate of over 20 percent for the next year”.

MA/MA