Iran, Thailand culture ministers discuss expansion of relations 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyyed Abbas Salehi, and the Minister of Culture of Thailand, Itthiphol Kunplome, have discussed the expansion of bilateral cultural relations.

The two ministers made the remarks in a virtual meeting, where Iran’s minister Salehi proposed that Thailand celebrate Noruz, the Persian New Year, as a symbolic celebration to begin new relations between the two nations.

“The historical background of the two countries and their beautiful natural environment and scenery are attractive to people of both countries, and it seems that in both countries spring is a sign to show how nature in the two countries is attractive,” Salehi said.

“Noruz, the ancient celebration of the Iranian New Year has been registered on UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Noruz begins with the arrival of spring and Iranians celebrate for several days. There are many ceremonies in Noruz that can be of interest to other nations. This celebration can be a good beginning for new relations between the two countries,” he said.

He added that a new memorandum of understandings (MOU), which can be written based on the previous MOU, can be signed in Iran with the Culture Minister of Thailand later.

“The coronavirus restrictions have changed cultural and social life in the world. It has caused damage to different arenas including culture, art, tourism and economy. However, we have also gained new experience in the art and cultural fields,” he added.

The minister also talked about the virtual edition of the Tehran Book Fair, which is currently underway.

Minister of Culture of Thailand Itthiphol Kunplome also talked about the cultural commonalities between the two countries and welcomed the idea of celebrating Noruz in his country.

He also said that the virtual book fair shows the great interest of the Iranian nation in books, and asked Iran to help his country in organizing a virtual book fair.

He also asked Iran to transfer their knowledge and experience on how to preserve historical monuments.

Photo: This combination photo shows Thai Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome (L) and his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Salehi.

