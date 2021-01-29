Actor Reza Kianian to showcase new photo collection “As She Slowly Walks Away”

TEHRAN – Actor Reza Kianian plans to display his latest collection of photos “As She Slowly Walks Away” in an exhibition that will open at Etemad Gallery 1 on February 5.

The exhibitions will be running for 12 days at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

Kianian has previously held several solo exhibits while he has also attended several group exhibits.

In February 2017, he highlighted the magic of colors in his photo collection titled “Infinite Blue” at Tehran’s Art Center.

The collection was composed of 24 photos, 12 of which feature photos of the galaxy and the other 12 objects left on the Anzali Marsh.

“I have never traveled to the galaxy but the galaxy has traveled within me,” he had said in a press conference about his exhibit “Infinite Blue”.

“The galaxy showed itself in every little thing around me. I was deeply surprised. I was always wondering about the endless magic of the galaxy since I was a young adult and I had cried over this immensity over and over again. And now the galaxy has called to me. It descended all the way down to me; just for me. You might not believe it, but I was able to record the photos of the galaxy,” he added.

Photo: A poster for actor Reza Kianian’s photography exhibition “As She Slowly Walks Away”.

