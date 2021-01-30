Washington, Moscow held ‘serious and meaningful’ dialogue on JCPOA

TEHRAN – U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has said in an interview that Washington and Moscow have held serious talks about the situation around the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The U.S. diplomat said in an interview with TV Rain that the Biden administration was carefully considering the prospect of the United States returning to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian Sputnik News reported on Saturday.

When asked about the U.S. position on Iran, Sullivan said that Washington was carefully considering the issue of returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear problem, adding that there was a serious and meaningful dialogue on this topic with Russia.

He also said that there is currently no need for a reboot of the Russia-U.S. relations and the two countries should maintain constant dialogue despite the existing disagreements.

Sullivan pointed out that U.S. President Joe Biden had recently talked about serious disagreements between Russia and the United States. The ambassador did not say whether these disagreements include the Iran deal or not.

The comments come against a backdrop of renewed efforts by the new U.S. administration to revive the JCPOA from which the Trump administration withdrew in May 2018.