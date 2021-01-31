HAMRAHE AVAL to hold an online concert in RUBIKA and iGap

On the occasion of Birth Anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) and Mothers’ Day as well as concurrent with the auspicious anniversary of Ten-Day Dawn Celebrations (marking the glorious victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution) HAMRAHE AVAL (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI) will hold an online concert in the presence of two outstanding pop and traditional music singers in line with fulfilling its social responsibility.

This online concert will be broadcast through RUBIKA App. at the following addresses free of charge: https://go.rubika.ir/mci & https://igap.net/www_mci_ir

Salar Aghili, renowned and prominent traditional music singer will perform at 21:00 on Tuesday, Bahman 14, and Farzad Farzin prominent pop music singer will perform at 21:00 on Wednesday on Bahman 15.

Salar Aghili will perform music piences including “IRAN”, “I Stay Alone”, “Khousheh Chin”, “Mother”, “Che Begouyam”, “Be Man Bespar Dastat Ra”, My Hometown, O Stable Grandeur”, “Negar” while Farzad Farzi pop music vocalist will perform music piences like “Where Can I Find You”, Shanzelizeh”, “Ayandeh, Future”, “Mahe Asal (Honeymoon” and “Nafas, Breath”.

With the arrangements and measures taken by HAMRAHE AVAL, online concert of Salar Aghili and Farzad Farzi will be free of charge for all internet users in the country.