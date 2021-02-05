Iranian Para athletes to partake at Dubai 2021 GP

TEHRAN – Iranian Para athletics team will participate at the Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix, which is also a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games, runs from Feb. 6 to 14.

Iran will send 16 Para athletes to the event.

Iranian Chef de Mission Hadi Rezaei has already said the nine Para athletes will be sent to Tokyo.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games are expected to take place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.