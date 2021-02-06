36th Fajr Music Festival to go online 

TEHRAN – The organizers of the 36th edition of the Fajr Music Festival have decided to stream the performances online this year due to the pandemic and coronavirus restrictions.

The ensembles have begun recording their performances and the organizers plan to announce the festival schedule in the near future.

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi has also called the virtual space an important venue for musical performances and holding the festival online a new experience.

The festival will be running from February 16 to 21 this year.

Iran’s Music Office director Mohammad Allahyari had already said that the top selected music albums produced in 2018 and 2019 will be honored with the Barbad Award during the festival.

The Barbad Award established in 2016 at the 31st edition of the festival is dedicated to the best album of the year.

Member of the festival’s committee Amir Abbas Setayeshgar had also said that due to the two-year halt in granting the Barbad Award, the section has been warmly received, and 148 albums have been submitted to the jury for the final Barbad Awards.

“In the non-competition section, over 60 ensembles have been reviewed. However, the number of performances will be decreased due to the pandemic,” he had said.

Photo: A poster for the 36th Fajr Music Festival.

RM/MMS/YAW