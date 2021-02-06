Commodities worth $518m exported from Gilan Province

TEHRAN- An official with the customs department of Gilan Province, in the north of Iran, said that 877,393 tons of commodities valued at $518.7 million have been exported from the province during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020-January 19, 2021).

Abolqasem Yousefinejad said that the export from the province in the mentioned time span indicates a 46-percent rise in terms of value, and a 33-percent growth in terms of weight, as compared to the corresponding time in the previous year.

He mentioned vegetable products, minerals, foodstuff, weaving products, and plastic products as the major exported commodities, and Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Afghanistan, and Iraq as the main export destinations in the said time.

The official said that Gilan Provinces accounted for 25 percent of the value and 37 percent of the worth of Iran’s non-oil exports to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states in the ten-month period.

Yousefinejad further announced that 1.435 million tons of products worth $799.43 million have been imported to the province during the first ten months of this year, indicating a seven-percent rise in worth, and 32-percent growth in weight year on year.

He mentioned grains, meat, oil, soybean meal, and pulp as the main imported items, and Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, UAE, Ukraine, and Turkey as the major sources of imports during the ten-month period.

Iran has traded 122.8 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $58.7 billion in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Of the total volume of the country’s non-oil trade in the mentioned period, 94.541 million tons worth $28.63 billion was the share of exports and about 28.249 million tons valued at $30.639 were the imported goods, Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said.

According to the official, the exports of non-oil goods in this period decreased by 17.7 percent and 20 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

The figures, however, grew significantly compared to the previous calendar month (December 21, 2020-January 19, 2021), the official added, noting that the upward trend is expected to continue in the coming months.

In comparison to the previous year’s same time span, the imports of the mentioned commodities also declined by two percent and 15.5 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively, according to the IRICA head.

Iran's top five non-oil export destinations during this period were China with $7.2 billion worth of exports, Iraq with $6.3 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $3.7 billion, Turkey with $2 billion, and Afghanistan with $1.9 billion.

The mentioned countries imported a total of 69.5 million tons of goods worth $21.3 billion from Iran in the said 10 months, accounting for 73.5 percent and 76 percent of the total exports in terms of weight and value, respectively.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports during this period were China with $7.9 billion, the UAE with $7.4 billion, Turkey with $3.4 billion, India with $1.8 billion, and Germany with $1.4 billion worth of imports.

MA/MA