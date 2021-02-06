Paragliding over desert, exciting yet terrifying activity one needs to try 

The scorching deserts in the Iranian heartland have been always top tourist destinations for domestic and foreign travelers.

Enjoying the peace and silence of the desert and watching the clear sky during the day and full of stars at night without cities’ pollution and visual distortions have been always the aim of desert tourism.

However, in recent years, more activities have been added to the bucket list of desert tourists.

The oasis city of Yazd in central Iran and its surrounding deserts are also a good place for lovers of these kinds of recreational activities.



Before the coronavirus outbreak puts everything on a halt, paragliding, safari, sand therapy and even sitting alone on the margins of the deserts were popular especially in autumn and winter, when the weather is mild and cool.

The exciting, enjoyable, and pleasant act of flying has attracted several sportspeople as well as nature lovers and ordinary people to this region to try the joy of flying at least once.

However, these days as the restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic have been relaxed, tourists and travelers have returned to the area.

Professional paragliding instructors with safe equipment accompany the excited, yet terrified tourists to enjoy once in a lifetime experience of flying over the pristine and barren desert in the region.

As all activities in the dessert are done outdoors, the health protocols and social distancing could be observed strictly, which will help the tourism boom in the region amid the global pandemic.

In July 2017, the historical structure of the city of Yazd was named a UNESCO World Heritage. Wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain, the oasis city enjoys a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras.

With its winding lanes, forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways, and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring to as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region.

Yazd Jameh Mosque, Dowlatabad Garden, the Yazd Atash Behram, also known as Atashkadeh-e Yazd, Towers of Silence, and adjacent desert landscape are among its tourist sites.

