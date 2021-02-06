27 vessels overhauled in Hormozgan since late March 2020

TEHRAN – The head of Hormozgan Province’s Ports and Maritime Department said 27 vessels have been successfully repaired in this province since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020).

According to Alireza Mohammadi Karaji-Ran, keeping the service vessels of Shahid Rajaei port at good operational conditions is one of the most important tasks and strategies of Maintenance Department.

“All vessels are referred to this department for periodic overhaul operations according to a systematic work calendar to make them ready for providing better services,” Mohammadi said.

Mentioning the beginning of the overhaul operation of the Persian Gulf 4 tugboat at the mentioned port, the official said: "This vessel was brought to shore and placed on a repair slide on February 1, so that overhaul operations can be completed for this vessel within a month."

Over the past few years, the Iranian shipping industry has been following new strategies for providing the infrastructure needed for the overhaul of various types of vessels including supertankers inside the country.

Back in 2019, the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) successfully finished the overhaul operation of an oil supertanker called “DORE” for the first time in the country.

According to NITC, before this, Iranian technicians had successfully completed the overhauling and maintenance operations of a variety of smaller vessels, however, due to some technological limitations, the repair operations of supertankers like DORE were carried out in foreign countries.

The country has also taken serious measures for building new vessels for the country’s maritime fleet.

Earlier in January, PMO signed a deal worth 1.408 trillion rials (about $33.5 million) with a domestic company called SADRA Iran Marine Industrial Company (SIMIC) for cooperation in building five small-scale vessels.

According to Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Head Mohammad Rastad, in addition to the deal which was signed for the mentioned five vessels, five more vessels are also under construction in Shahid Mahalati Yard in Bushehr Province to be used in the southern portal areas.

"Given that maritime transport is an important factor in international trade, so conducting research and having foresight in this area is of utmost importance," the official said in the signing ceremony.

EF/MA