Record of Online Concert Viewing Broken in Country

* The largest online concert of the country was highly welcomed held on Feb. 4 on the occasion of birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH), marking Mothers’ Day, through the two applications of “RUBIKA” and “IGap”. In this online concert, it was highly welcomed by about 1.7 million spectators.

* This prestigious concern was held at the initiative taken by HAMRAHE AVAL (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI) for all internet users in the country without selling ticket. Accordingly, 1,391,000 internet users watched the online concern on RUBIKA while 283,000 users watched the online concert at IGap.

With due observance to the said issue, 1,674,000 people watched the online concert both in RUBIKA and IGap, breaking the record of watching online concert in the country.