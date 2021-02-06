Iranian girls ready for the World Weightlifting Championships: official

TEHRAN - Iran Weightlifting Federation vice-president Maryam Monazami said that the Iranian girls are getting ready for the 2021 IWF Junior World Championships.

Iran will send the female team to the event for the first time ever.

“Our girls are training with strict health protocol in the national team’s training camp. The weightlifters will remain in the camp until Feb. 18,” Monazami said. “Pupak Basami, Elnaz Bajelani, Reyhane Seyedi and Forough Yousefi are training in the camp at the moment,”.

“Elham Hosseini has missed the current training camp due to an injury but she will be added to the team in early March for the next preparatory camp,” she added.

The 2021 IWF Junior World Championships will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from March 5 to 18.

The 2021 competition will be a Gold Level Qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympic Games.