Iran’s Parliament speaker to visit Russia on Sunday 

TEHRAN – Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s Parliament, will pay a three-day visit to Russia on Sunday to deliver a message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mohammad Hossein Farhangi, the spokesman for the Parliament’s presiding board, said the visit is part of Iran’s parliamentary diplomacy and will be done at the invitation of Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia’s State Duma.

“Russia has been one of our supporters in the international arena, and this trip will definitely be aimed at strengthening relations. The visits of the speaker of the Parliament are based on protocols such as official invitations and some trips are also made in the form of parliamentary friendship groups,” Farhangi said on Saturday.

The spokesman said he does not know the details of the message and “it is not correct to speak about it.”

Mojtaba Tavangar, a member of the Parliament’s Economic Committee, said the speaker will focus on economic issues in his meetings with Russian officials.



SM/PA

