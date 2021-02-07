Iran Plast expo running in Tehran

TEHRAN - The 14th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IRAN PLAST) of Iran was opened at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground on Sunday, Shana reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials including the Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh and the heads of the parliament’s energy and industry committees, as well as the ambassadors of various countries in Tehran.

As reported, more than 200 domestic companies, as well as 250 foreign company representatives and businessmen, are participating in this four-day exhibition.

The exhibition which is held in full compliance with health and safety protocols, covers four major areas including raw materials, machinery and equipment, final products and semi-finished products as well as services.

The distinguishing feature of this year’s exhibition is the strong presence of knowledge-based companies as well as the holding of an online exhibition which is being held concurrently with the physical exhibition and will continue for three weeks.

Holding meetings and conferences to introduce products and services and to present the latest technologies and achievements of domestic companies is said to be the main goal of this online exhibition.

Last week, the Exhibition Organizer Ayoub Banavi said that invitations and information regarding the virtual exhibition have been sent to more than 22,000 foreign visitors all around the world, adding: “Although in the past editions of the exhibition there was a virtual exhibition section on the IranPlast website, this year the platform is upgraded and fully complies with the standards of a modern online exhibition.”

IRAN PLAST is a platform to make connections between the petrochemical industry and enterprises, while flourishing downstream industries, according to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Managing Director Behzad Mohammadi.

Due to the special conditions caused by the pandemic, only managers, businessmen, scholars, and experts have been allowed to participate and visit this exhibition.

