Iran warns against Israeli provocative statements

TEHRAN - Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, has warned against the provocative and warmongering statements by the Zionist regime, saying Iran will definitely respond to “any threat or wrong action” by the occupying regime, according to ISNA news agency.

In a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council president on Saturday, Takht-Ravanchi said, “The Israeli regime has recently not only doubled down on its provocative, warmongering statements against the Islamic Republic of Iran, but has also been planning to carry out its belligerent threats against Iran.”



“The most recent example of such threats is the remarks made by the Israeli military chief of staff on January 26, 2021, in which, in addition to frivolous claims on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, he also said that Israeli armed forces are preparing a number of operational plans, in addition to those already in place, to develop them for the next year, because these plans ‘need to be on the table’,” the ambassador added.



“These threats are in grave breach of Chapter 2 the UN Charter and necessitates proportionate answer from the world community, given the dark history of the Israeli regime’s strikes against the countries in the region,” the Iranian envoy went on to say.

Warning against any military adventure against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the Tel Aviv regime, Takht Ravanchi stated, “We are entitled to self-defense and respond definitely to any threat or wrong action by the Israeli regime.”

“It is totally obvious that the Israeli regime must shoulder full responsibility for the consequences of its unbridled, wrong actions,” he remarked.

The Iranian envoy also noted that the Security Council, as a body mainly in charge of international peace and security, must confront Israel’s destabilizing, warmongering actions and make the regime avoid its dangerous plans against the region.

Takht Ravanchi asked his letter be registered as a Security Council document.

In late January, as an unusual and open hostile remarks, Israeli general Aviv Kochavi said, “With the changing of the administration in the United States, the Iranians have said they want to return to the previous agreement.”

“I want to state my position, the position that I give to all my colleagues when I meet them around the world: Returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement or even to an agreement that is similar but with a few improvements is a bad thing and it is not the right thing to do,” he added.

However, Iranian political and military officials downplayed threats by Kochavi.

Mahmoud Vaezi, Iran’s presidential chief of staff, dismissed the Israeli general’s claim as “psychological war” and said, “In action, they neither have a plan nor the ability to carry it out”. Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri also said Israel is not in a position to make military threats against Iran.

Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan, a military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and former defense minister, said Israel does not dare to fire even a single bullet at Iran.

“They do not even dare to fire a bullet at dear Iran,” General Dehqan tweeted.

Emphasizing that Iran’s doctrine is defensive, yet he said Iran’s strategy is “based on severe punishment for the aggressors.”

According to Fars, he also warned Israelis, “Do not rush for annihilation.”

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, also said, “The threats of the Chief of Staff of the Zionist regime's army have psychological warfare aspects, and if they are true, they are really illusions.”

“They are not aware of the capabilities of the Islamic Republic. The capabilities have not been revealed yet and part of it was revealed in the recent exercises,” Shekarchi remarked.

Predicting a collapse of Israel in the near future, he said, “The Zionist regime should not think of anything other than its collapse and should not talk of its plans for future.”

