ICCIMA investigating Administrative Health Promotion Law’s dos & don’ts

TEHRAN- The permanent law on the promotion of the health of the administrative system and the fight against corruption has been announced and Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCCIMA) is reviewing its dos and don’ts.

Also, in a letter to President Hassan Rouhani, Majlis speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has announced the law to make the "Law on Promoting the Health of the Administrative System and Combating Corruption" permanent.

This law is in line with the implementation of the objectives of Article 123 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The bill was originally intended to be piloted for one year. But now Majlis with the approval of the Expediency Council is considering making the law permanent.

