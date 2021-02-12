Tehran denies arrest of Iranian diplomat in Turkey

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Thursday rejected a claim by a Turkish newspaper that Turkey has arrested an Iranian diplomat for his alleged involvement in a killing plot.

Khatibzadeh dismissed the claim as “baseless,” saying that the Turkish newspaper’s report was “based on groundless accusations.”

Daily Sabah, an English-language Turkish newspaper, claimed Thursday that a staff member of the Iranian consulate in Istanbul was arrested for allegedly helping the mastermind of the murder of an Iranian national in 2019 in the city.

But the Iranian Foreign Ministry denied that any member of the consulate was arrested over the killing.

“Khatibzadeh said none of the staff members of the Iranian consulate in Istanbul has been and is involved in the activities claimed by the Turkish media outlet, whatsoever,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday night.

“In addition, none of the staff members of the Iranian consulate has been arrested,” he added.

The spokesman said the person whose name is mentioned in the Turkish media report has not been a staff member of the consulate, and Iran is in talks with Turkish officials through official channels in order to shed light on different aspects of the issue.

