TEDPIX gains 47,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 47,786 points to 1.262 million on Saturday, which is the first day of Iranian week.

The first market’s index rose 39,693 points, and the second market’s index climbed 80,149 points on Saturday.

TEDPIX rose 3.4 percent in the past Iranian calendar week.

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Group, Saipa Company, Social Security Investment Company, Tehran Oil Refining Company, and Isfahan Oil Refinery were the most widely followed indices.

