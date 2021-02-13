Off-road race in Qazvin

TEHRAN – Some 45 drivers from nine province came together in Qazvin to participate at the off-road race.

The off-road vehicles up to 3500cc competed in the race.

Off-roading is the activity of driving or riding a vehicle on unsurfaced roads or tracks, made of materials such as sand, gravel, riverbeds, mud, snow, rocks, and other natural terrains.

Off-roaders have been met with criticism for the environmental damage caused by their vehicles.

