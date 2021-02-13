“How to Speak Dolphin” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – American writer Ginny Rorby’s young adult’s novel “How to Speak Dolphin” has been published in Persian.

Madreseh is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Maryam Rafiei.

In “How to Speak Dolphin”, the Schneider Family Book Award-winning author Rorby has created an irresistible dolphin story about a girl’s struggle to help her autistic brother and herself.

Lily loves her half-brother, Adam, but she has always struggled with him, too. He’s definitely on the autism spectrum, though her step-father, Don, can barely bring himself to admit it, and caring for him has forced Lily to become as much a mother as a sister.

All Lily wants is for her step-father to acknowledge that Adam has a real issue; that they need to find some kind of program that can help him. Then maybe she can have a life of her own.

Adam has always loved dolphins, so when Don, an oncologist, hears about a young dolphin with cancer, he offers to help. He brings Lily and Adam along, and Adam and the dolphin, Nori, bond instantly. But though Lily sees how much Adam loves Nori, she also sees that the dolphin shouldn’t spend the rest of her life in captivity, away from her family.

Can Adam find real help somewhere else? And can Lily help Nori regain her freedom without betraying her family?

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Ginny Rorby’s young adult’s novel “How to Speak Dolphin”.

