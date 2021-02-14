TEDPIX up 2,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 2,083 points to 1.264 million on Sunday.

The first market’s index rose 6,095 points, and the second market’s index climbed 11,741 points on Sunday.

TEDPIX rose 3.4 percent in the past Iranian calendar week.

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Group, Saipa Company, Social Security Investment Company, Tehran Oil Refining Company, and Isfahan Oil Refinery were the most widely followed indices.

MA/MA