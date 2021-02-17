IPL: Mojtaba Hosseini takes charge of Zob Ahan

TEHRAN - Mojtaba Hosseini was named as Zob Ahan coach Tuesday night after canceling his contract with Naft Masjed Soleyman.

The 47-year-old coach replaced Rahman Rezaei who was sacked in early February.

Hosseini has penned an 18-month contract with Zob Ahan.

Zob Ahan parted ways with Rezaei after a poor run of form for the club.

Under leadership of Rezaei, Zob Ahan earned just one win out of 14 matches in Iran Professional League (IPL). The Isfahan based football club lost five times and registered eight draws which left the team in the 14th place in the 16-team league.

Hosseini had already worked at Zob Ahan from 2014 to 2017 as assistant and coach.