No vaccine as effective as Iranian vaccine against UK variant

TEHRAN –Test results have shown that the Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine is highly effective against the British mutated coronavirus virus and no other vaccine in the world has been so effective, Minoo Mohrez, member of the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, has stated.

COVIRAN BAREKAT, the first coronavirus vaccine made by Iranian researchers of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, was unveiled and injected into three volunteers during a ceremony on December 29, 2020.

Iranian medical knowledge showed that they are highly capable of producing vaccines in the world, she highlighted, Vatan-e Emrooz Persian Daily published on Wednesday.

Successful results of the homegrown vaccine indicate that no side effects have emerged on the volunteers so that after the final stage of the clinical trial, which will be done next month, mass vaccination will begin, Mohrez said.

"We are compiling scientific articles about human trial of the vaccine, and if it is published, the world will undoubtedly be informed about the capabilities of this vaccine."

Phase one of the clinical trial is nearly over so that now all 56 volunteers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 30 have received the second dose of the vaccine, while the other volunteers will soon receive the second dose and then the second phase will receive a license to start, Mohrez explained.

On January 27, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that there are four different ways to supply the coronavirus vaccine, including direct purchase from a foreign country, procurement from the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility, a joint production with a Cuban company as well as domestic production of the vaccine.

He emphasized that Iran will soon be one of the world’s important manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine.

FB/MG